Aegis Logistics earnings beat fuells mixed brokerage views; stock rises 6%

Brokerages remain divided on the outlook for Aegis Logistics following its March quarter performance, even as they flagged operational resilience and improving business trends.

Notably, during Q4FY26, Amid this, While JM Financial has maintained its ‘Buy’ rating, citing sustained strength in the gas distribution business, elevated profitability, and a sizeable investment pipeline, Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) has reiterated its ‘Neutral’ stance, acknowledging the earnings beat and improving margins but remaining cautious on valuations and long-term demand dynamics.Notably, during Q4FY26, Aegis Logistics’ consolidated profit after tax (PAT) rose 56 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹596 crore from ₹381 crore reported in Q4FY25. Revenue from operations rose 52 per cent YoY to ₹2,594 crore from ₹1,705 crore. Consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to ₹670 crore, reflecting a gain of 54 per cent from ₹434 crore reported in Q4FY25.Amid this, Aegis Logistics shares rose 6.42 per cent to an intraday high of ₹832.9. At 11:10 am on Wednesday, June 10, it was trading at ₹822.35, up 5.07 per cent from its previous close.

JM Financial: Buy | Target price ₹1200 JM Financial has reiterated its ‘Buy’ call on the stock while raising its target price to ₹1,200 from ₹935 earlier. The brokerage values the stock at 30x FY28E EPS of ₹40 per share, up from ₹31 earlier. Analysts Neelotpal Sahu, Priyankar Biswas, and Gaurav Jawalkar said the strong Ebitda growth in the distribution segment during Q4FY26 could persist at least through H1FY27, supported by ongoing disruptions in LPG imports. Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE They noted that the government has prioritised LPG supply to domestic consumers while restricting industrial usage, resulting in tighter market conditions. “While we expect headwinds to persist for the LPG logistics segment due to import supply disruptions, we expect strong growth in volumes and elevated profitability levels,” said the analysts.

MOFSL: Neutral | Target Price ₹706 Motilal Oswal Financial Services has maintained a ‘Neutral’ stance with a target price of ₹706, valuing the stock at 25x December 2027 estimated EPS of ₹28.3. The brokerage highlighted several positives from the quarter, including a sharp rise in gas distribution Ebitda per metric tonne to ~₹7,000 versus historical levels of ₹4,000. It also noted management’s view that margins could remain at current levels even in a normalised energy price environment, supported by volume scale-up. Key growth drivers, MOFSL said, include expected connectivity via the Kandla–Gorakhpur pipeline to Kandla and Pipavav terminals by 2QFY27, which is likely to enhance evacuation capacity. The company has also reiterated its aspiration to reach 2 mt LPG/ammonia distribution volumes by FY28.

On the capex front, Aegis has outlined a cumulative investment opportunity of about $5 billion (₹4,15,000 crore approx.) by FY31, of which around $1.2 billion (₹99,000 crore approx.) is expected by March 2027, followed by ₹50,000 crore by March 2028. It is also evaluating additional 60,000 cbm liquid terminals at Kochi and Mangalore, which, MOFSL believes, could provide incremental growth optionality. However, MOFSL flagged key monitorables, including potential policy shifts such as higher PNG adoption, which could moderate LPG demand growth over the long term. It also pointed to a 30–50 per cent decline in LPG imports from the Middle East during April–May 2026 due to geopolitical disruptions, though management expects normalisation from 2QFY27 as sourcing diversifies.