Aequs shares rise 2% in trade; JM Financial sees more 15% upside

Aequs share prices gain 2.3 per cent in trade, logging an intra-day high at ₹126 per share on BSE . However, at 10 AM, Aequs' share price was trading 0.97 per cent higher at ₹124.45 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was up 1.13 per cent at 75,045.43.

JM Financial Institutional Securities has initiated coverage on Aequs with a ‘Buy’ rating and 12-month target price of ₹145, implying 15 per cent upside from current levels. The brokerage identifies the company as a long-term growth story driven by its established aerospace business and a burgeoning consumer electronics frontier.

It noted that Aequs, led by technocrat Aravind Melligeri, has transitioned into a Tier I supplier for global aerospace majors, including Boeing, Airbus, and Safran. With an aerospace order book of $814 million, the company has secured revenue visibility for the next three to four years.

Aerospace remains the core growth engine Aequs has spent over a decade building its aerospace credentials, now supplying more than 5,200 parts to global programmes. As Airbus aims to scale its sourcing from India to $2.1 billion by FY30 (up from $1.4 billion in FY25), JM Financial believes Aequs is uniquely positioned to gain a higher share of these programmes due to its end-to-end manufacturing and forging capabilities. ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex gains 850 points; Nifty above 23,200; PSU Bank stocks shine The brokerage attributed 75 per cent of the company's enterprise value (EV) to this matured aerospace segment, which is underpinned by long-standing global customer connections.

Consumer electronics: The new growth frontier While Aequs’ consumer segment—which includes plastic toys and kitchenware—has previously struggled with profitability, the brokerage highlighted a recent breakthrough order from a global electronics major. This order involves the machining and supply of smartwatch enclosures and laptop parts for facilities in Vietnam. ALSO READ: Nifty PSU Bank index soars over 3%; Canara, UBI, BOI rally up to 5% JM Financial views this as a high-potential "optionality" for the stock. However, it noted that the key metric to track will be the ramp-up in capacity utilisation, which currently stands at a sub-optimal 31 per cent. The consumer segment currently accounts for 25 per cent of the company's EV in the brokerage's valuation framework.

Outlook JM Financial values the company at 22x FY30E enterprise value to Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EV/Ebitda) and discounting it back to FY28. The brokerage chose this timeline as it expects the benefits of the current intensive-capex phase to fully manifest by FY30. Despite a modest near-term return profile (RoCE <10 per cent), the brokerage believes the risk-reward ratio is favourable following a recent stock price correction during the West Asia crisis. Drawing parallels with Luxshare in China, JM Financial suggested that Aequs could see rapid expansion if it successfully scales its supply of smart device components.