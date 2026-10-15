Aeroflex Industries tanks 11% on huge volume; down 17% in 2 days

Aeroflex Industries share price

Aeroflex Industries' share price tanked 11 per cent to ₹508.60 on the BSE in Thursday’s intraday deals amid heavy volume on profit booking after the company announced a capacity expansion programme with a total capital expenditure outlay of ₹202 crore.

In the past two trading days, the stock price of the company slipped 17 per cent from its 52-week high of ₹613.50 touched on Wednesday, October 14, 2026.

However, despite the fall, the stock outperformed the market, zooming 169 per cent thus far in calendar year 2026, compared to a 13 per cent fall in the BSE Sensex. In the past six months, it rallied 77 per cent, against a 5 per cent decline in the benchmark index.

At 02:36 PM, Aeroflex quoted 9 per cent lower at ₹518.60, as compared to a 1.8 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. A combined 5.41 million shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE. About Aeroflex Aeroflex is one of the leading manufacturers of flow control solutions in India. The company specializes in manufacturing flexible flow solutions used for flow of liquids and gases across a wide range of industries and applications. Aeroflex caters to a diverse base of domestic and international customers and has established a presence across multiple end-user industries. ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex surges 1,200 pts, Nifty near 23,000; Tata Communication jumps 10% The company is expanding its product portfolio and manufacturing capabilities, with a growing focus on high-potential segments such as data centre liquid cooling infrastructure, including liquid cooling skid assemblies.

Aeroflex to invest ₹202 crore by March 2028 to strengthen manufacturing prowess Aeroflex announced a combined capex of ₹202 crore to expand capacity across its SS Hose & Braiding and Liquid Cooling SFN Skid divisions by March 2028. Hose capacity will increase by 50 per cent from 20 million metres to 30 million metres per annum, involving an investment of ₹124 crore. Liquid cooling skid capacity will expand from 15,000 to 30,000 units per annum, including an interim increase to 15,000 units by December 2026, with an investment of ₹78 crore. ALSO READ: Supreme Court upholds quashing of Yes Bank's ₹8,415 cr AT-1 bond write-off As per the company’s disclosure, the expanded facilities are expected to generate incremental revenue of ₹500–550 crore at peak capacity utilisation. Current capacity utilisation stood at 70 per cent for hoses and 69 per cent for skids as of June 2026.