Afcons Infra shares hit 20% upper circuit as RBI asks Tata Sons to list

Afcons Infrastructure share price today: Shares of Afcons Infrastructure zoomed 20 per cent to hit the upper circuit at ₹304.55 on Tuesday after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) rejected Tata Sons' application to surrender its NBFC licence, mandating a public listing for the conglomerate.
Afcons Infrastructure is the flagship infrastructure engineering and construction company of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, which is a stakeholder in Tata Sons.
The Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) Group has been pressing for Tata Sons to go public as it seeks to dilute its stake. The SP Group, which holds about 18.5 per cent in Tata Sons, had asked the company at its 2024 annual general meeting to consider an IPO.
Sudeep Shah, vice president, technical and derivatives research at SBI Securities, said that despite the strong pullback, the overall trend for Afcons Infrastructure remains bearish.
"The 200-day EMA zone of ₹325–330 is likely to act as a key resistance for the stock. Only a decisive and sustained move above this zone can signal a meaningful reversal in the broader trend. Until then, the overall bias is likely to remain weak. On the downside, the ₹255–250 zone is likely to act as an immediate support," he said.
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