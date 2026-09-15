Home / Markets / News / Afcons Infra shares hit 20% upper circuit as RBI asks Tata Sons to list

Afcons Infra shares hit 20% upper circuit as RBI asks Tata Sons to list

Afcons Infrastructure is the flagship infrastructure engineering and construction company of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, which is a stakeholder in Tata Sons.

Afcons Infra share price
Afcons Infra shares hit 20% upper circuit as RBI asks Tata Sons to list
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2026 | 9:59 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Afcons Infrastructure share price today: Shares of Afcons Infrastructure zoomed 20 per cent to hit the upper circuit at ₹304.55 on Tuesday after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) rejected Tata Sons' application to surrender its NBFC licence, mandating a public listing for the conglomerate.
 
Afcons Infrastructure is the flagship infrastructure engineering and construction company of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, which is a stakeholder in Tata Sons.
 
The Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) Group has been pressing for Tata Sons to go public as it seeks to dilute its stake. The SP Group, which holds about 18.5 per cent in Tata Sons, had asked the company at its 2024 annual general meeting to consider an IPO.
 
Since then, the debt-laden group has repeatedly renewed its demand for a Tata Sons listing, arguing that it is not merely a matter of regulatory compliance but also in the public interest. READ MORE: Tata Sons listing likely to boost group's weight in key indices
 
At 9:40 AM, Afcons Infrastructure shares had pared some of the gains but remained firmly in the green, trading 18 per cent higher at ₹299.40 on the NSE.
 
More than 13 million shares of the company changed hands across both exchanges in the first 25 minutes of trade. The stock was also among the most actively traded counters on the NSE. READ MORE: RBI asks Tata Sons to list: A timeline of the long regulatory tussle Afcons Infra stock: Technical view  
Sudeep Shah, vice president, technical and derivatives research at SBI Securities, said that despite the strong pullback, the overall trend for Afcons Infrastructure remains bearish.
 
"The 200-day EMA zone of ₹325–330 is likely to act as a key resistance for the stock. Only a decisive and sustained move above this zone can signal a meaningful reversal in the broader trend. Until then, the overall bias is likely to remain weak. On the downside, the ₹255–250 zone is likely to act as an immediate support," he said. 
Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.
 
whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Landmark NSE IPO threatens to hollow out India's unlisted share market

Asian shares slip as oil and yields rise ahead of Fed, BOJ meetings

Paytm among 3 stock ideas for today by Choice Equity's Sachin Gupta

NSE vs BSE: Comparing dividends, bonuses & splits for shareholders

Premium

Tata Sons listing likely to boost group's weight in key indices

Topics :The Smart InvestorStock Market Todaystock market tradingMarkets NewsMarketsTata Sons

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchStocks to BuyNifty OutlookTop 10 Chatgpt 80s Look PromptNSE IPO Price BandiPhone 18 Pro series debutsBrics Summit 2026 RoutesWhat's Open or Closed in Delhi

First Published: Sep 15 2026 | 9:49 AM IST

Next Story