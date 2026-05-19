Afcons Infra tanks 9% on posting weak Q4 results; revenue down 19% YoY

Its revenue from operations stood at ₹2,614 crore, as compared to ₹3,223 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y), down 19 per cent.

The company’s Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹170 crore, as against ₹415 crore a year ago. Ebitda margin stood at 6.1 per cent from 12.2 per cent a year ago.

READ | Apollo Micro Systems jumps 9% on Q4 show, dividend news; analyst upbeat According to the filing, despite an inflow of orders of ₹4,125 crore, the company’s order book remained healthy at ₹32,496 crore as of March 2026.

“FY26 was a challenging year for Afcons, particularly due to slower ordering activity in several segments, delays in project conversion, and continued geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainties. The quarter closed with a net loss of ₹ 89 crore, impacted by macroeconomic uncertainties and certain one-time factors. Even in a challenging environment, Afcons continued to deliver key execution milestones during the year, including commissioning of the HRRL Crude Oil Terminal at Mundra, opening of a key stretch of the Central Silk Board double-decker corridor in Bengaluru, and successful trial runs on the Agra and Kanpur Metro projects.These achievements reflect our strong execution capabilities and continued focus on delivering complex infrastructure projects,” said Subramanian Krishnamurthy, executive chairman, Afcons Infrastructure.