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After March rout, domestic markets clock record mcap surge in April

Benchmark indices posted strong gains in April, with the Sensex rising 6.9 per cent and the Nifty advancing 7.5 per cent - their best monthly performance since December 2023

BSE, Stock Markets
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BSE, Stock Markets (File Photo)
Samie ModakSameer Mulgaonkar
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2026 | 10:50 PM IST
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The market capitalisation (mcap) of all domestically listed companies surged nearly ₹51 trillion to ₹463.3 trillion in April, marking the highest absolute monthly addition on record. This surpasses the previous high of ₹28.9 trillion recorded in March 2025. The sharp rebound follows a steep ₹51.1 trillion erosion in market value in March, triggered by the West Asia crisis, which drove a spike in oil prices and dampened the outlook for domestic equities.
 
Benchmark indices posted strong gains in April, with the Sensex rising 6.9 per cent and the Nifty advancing 7.5 per cent — their best monthly performance since December 2023.
 
Domestic market capitalisation has recouped the losses seen during the March selloff, with broader markets rebounding to pre-conflict levels. However, from its peak of ₹481 trillion recorded on January 2, overall market capitalisation remains lower by almost ₹18 trillion. Despite the latest rebound, the Sensex remains about 11 per cent below its record closing high of 85,836, while the Nifty is down around 9 per cent from its peak. Midcap and smallcap indices are also below their highs, declining 2.7 per cent and 8.4 per cent, respectively.
 
Analysts caution that, following the recent rebound, downside risks persist while valuation upside appears limited as the Nifty is trading nearly long-term average of 19 times its estimated 12 month forward earnings. Elevated oil prices amid ongoing geopolitical tensions, the possibility of a below-average monsoon, and risks to earnings delivery remain key concerns, they said. 
 

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Topics :Sensexmarket capitalisationstock marketsNifty

First Published: Apr 30 2026 | 10:50 PM IST

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