After March rout, domestic markets clock record mcap surge in April

Domestic market capitalisation has recouped the losses seen during the March selloff, with broader markets rebounding to pre-conflict levels. However, from its peak of ₹481 trillion recorded on January 2, overall market capitalisation remains lower by almost ₹18 trillion. Despite the latest rebound, the Sensex remains about 11 per cent below its record closing high of 85,836, while the Nifty is down around 9 per cent from its peak. Midcap and smallcap indices are also below their highs, declining 2.7 per cent and 8.4 per cent, respectively.
Analysts caution that, following the recent rebound, downside risks persist while valuation upside appears limited as the Nifty is trading nearly long-term average of 19 times its estimated 12 month forward earnings. Elevated oil prices amid ongoing geopolitical tensions, the possibility of a below-average monsoon, and risks to earnings delivery remain key concerns, they said.