Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently urged Indians to avoid purchasing gold jewellery for the next year. Investors who follow an asset allocation plan may find, upon evaluating their portfolios, that after the past year’s sharp run-up in gold and silver, they should book partial profits in these precious metals. The proceeds should be invested in underperforming asset classes.

Largecap funds have delivered a negative return over the past year. Returns from midcap and smallcap funds are in single digits.

The sharp correction in March, driven by global risk-off sentiment and foreign portfolio outflows, moderated headline valuations from earlier highs. But valuation comfort, experts say, remains uneven across the market.

The market’s trajectory will depend on how earnings pan out. “We expect earnings growth in the early double digits in FY27, though the trajectory is likely to be uneven across quarters and sectors,” says Develkar.

Elevated crude prices pose asymmetric risks. “While they will benefit upstream energy names, they will put pressure on downstream and fuel-intensive sectors,” says Develkar.

Domestic capital expenditure and infrastructure momentum continue to support cyclicals such as capital goods, power and real estate.

“Largecaps and select cyclicals now appear more reasonably priced after the correction,” says Shreyas Develkar, head-equity, Axis Mutual Fund.

On the positive side, accrual levels have improved. “Improved accrual levels can support the performance of debt funds in the future,” says Sen. If yield levels do not rise further, debt funds could benefit.

“Longer maturity debt funds get affected more by yield movements due to their higher modified duration, which acts as a multiplier on market movements,” says Joydeep Sen, corporate trainer, financial markets, and author.

The United States (US)-Iran war, higher crude oil and gas prices, a weaker rupee, and expectations of a below-par monsoon have affected inflation expectations, causing yields to move up.

A larger-than-expected negative shock from oil prices and inflation, however, could push yields higher and pull down returns.

Investors must maintain allocation to debt funds for diversification. “The performance of the equity market since October 2024 offers a clear rationale for why allocation to debt funds is crucial,” says Sen.

According to him, funds with a portfolio maturity of around two to four years look attractive. “Current accrual levels in this maturity bracket are relatively attractive. If yields rise further, this maturity bracket may not be hit as badly as long-duration funds,” says Sen.