AGI Greenpac shares rally 16% as Q4 profit jumps 61% QoQ, revenue 17%

AGI Greenpac share price today

Shares of AGI Greenpac, a packaging products company, surged nearly 16 per cent to hit a high of ₹655 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) after the company reported strong results in the March 2026 quarter (Q4FY26).

Around 12:45 PM, AGI Greenpac stock was trading 15 per cent higher at ₹648.55, compared to the previous session's close of ₹564.90 on the NSE. In comparison, the NSE Nifty50 was quoting at 24,031 levels, down by 61.70 points or 0.26 per cent. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹4,186 crore. The stock price has recovered around 40 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹465 touched on March 30, 2026.

AGI Greenpac Q4 results highlights In the March 2026 quarter (Q4FY26), AGI Greenpac reported a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹115 crore, up 19.4 per cent as compared to ₹97 crore in the year-ago period. On a sequential basis, its PAT grew 61.5 per cent from ₹71 crore in the December 2025 quarter (Q3FY26). The company's revenue from operations stood at ₹742 crore, up 5.3 per cent from ₹705 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. In the Q3FY26, its revenue was at ₹634 crore. Its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda), excluding other income, slipped marginally to ₹153 crore compared to ₹154 crore in the year-ago period.