AI-fuelled rally drives global momentum stocks to record performance

By Abhishek Vishnoi

The AI boom is giving momentum investors their best return in decades, as the world’s hottest stocks power ahead despite worries over potentially slower growth due to the Iran war.

Bulls say the AI frenzy can continue luring money into the market’s biggest winners, though some caution that the scale of the outperformance is a warning sign. The longer investors crowd into the same stocks, the more exposed markets are to a sudden reversal if hot inflation causes the Federal Reserve to tighten policy or if earnings weaken. MSCI Inc.’s global momentum gauge has beaten the MSCI All Country World Index by 17 percentage points since the end of March, on track for its strongest two-month outperformance on record, in data compiled by Bloomberg back to 1991.