AI investment play showing signs of fatigue, says Elara Capital report

The global artificial intelligence (AI) investment theme is showing signs of fatigue for the first time since its rally began in May 2025, with investors trimming exposure to AI-linked infrastructure and supply-chain plays even as they continue to back direct beneficiaries of the technology, according to a report by Elara Capital.

The brokerage's latest Global Liquidity Tracker noted that diversified global emerging market (GEM) funds, which had emerged as a preferred vehicle for investors seeking exposure to the AI theme through markets such as Taiwan and South Korea, have witnessed six consecutive weeks of redemptions amounting to $10 billion. Commodity equity funds and precious metal funds have also recorded sizeable outflows.

"Collectively, these trends suggest that the broad, top-down allocation into the AI infrastructure and commodity ecosystem is losing momentum for the first time in over a year," Elara said. The report, however, highlighted that investor conviction in core AI beneficiaries remains intact. During the recent correction, US technology-focused funds attracted a record $9 billion of inflows, while foreign investments into US equities remained positive for the 11th consecutive week, touching a five-month high of $10 billion. For India, the global AI-driven capital rotation continues to pose a challenge. Along with China, India has emerged as a key source of funds for investors reallocating capital towards AI-linked opportunities abroad. The report estimates that India-focused funds witnessed outflows of $770 million in the latest week, including $460 million from focused funds.