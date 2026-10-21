AI-led IPOs may add up to $100 billion to India's market-cap: Goldman Sachs

India’s emerging artificial intelligence (AI) ecosystem could add $50 billion to $100 billion to the country’s listed market capitalisation (market-cap) over the next two to five years, driven by a potential wave of initial public offerings (IPOs), according to Goldman Sachs.

"The listings could broaden India’s listed AI universe, bringing several underrepresented segments of the AI value chain into the public markets," Timothy Moe, co-head of Asia macro research and chief Asia-Pacific equity strategist at Goldman Sachs, wrote in an October 19 coauthored note. ALSO READ: AI to spur Southeast Asia's digital economy to $368 billion, shows study The investment bank estimates that 25-50 per cent of nearly 70 mid-to-late-stage private AI companies could go public during this period, at a weighted average valuation of around four times their current estimated value. CLICK HERE FOR THE GRAPHIC "The listings could broaden India’s listed AI universe, bringing several underrepresented segments of the AI value chain into the public markets," Timothy Moe, co-head of Asia macro research and chief Asia-Pacific equity strategist at Goldman Sachs, wrote in an October 19 coauthored note.

Private equity (PE) funding for Indian AI startups has tripled since 2024, Goldman Sachs' report said, while AI’s share of total PE allocations has quadrupled to approximately one-fifth of all private capital deployed in India. The country now ranks among the top six global destinations for private AI funding and the top four for newly funded AI companies, according to Stanford University’s 2026 AI Index Report, challenging the perception that India remains on the periphery of the global AI buildout. Goldman Sachs has identified 84 private companies as “Private AI Contenders”, with an estimated combined current value of $55 billion. These companies, Goldman Sachs said, account for nearly 40 per cent of all AI-related private capital raised in India since 2025 and span the value chain, from infrastructure providers and core AI developers to businesses deploying AI across industries.

The largest segment by value is upstream AI enablers, the note said, comprising companies involved in power generation, power equipment, transmission, semiconductor supply chains, chip design, quantum computing, datacentres, cloud services and data management. ALSO READ: Anthropic may spend $750 billion on computing costs as IPO plans advance Goldman Sachs estimates the segment’s current value at $35 billion, making it the biggest potential contributor to future AI-related listings. Downstream AI adopters form the largest group by number, with 42 companies — about half of the identified cohort — and an estimated combined value of $18 billion. These businesses apply AI across areas such as computer vision, conversational AI, robotics and edge computing, as well as healthcare, financial services, enterprise software, defence, cybersecurity and commerce.

The midstream segment, comprising core AI developers engaged in foundational research, model training and AI operations, remains relatively small. It includes just seven companies, with an estimated combined value of $2 billion. ALSO READ: Anthropic reports net loss of over $80 billion in first half of 2026 Goldman Sachs estimates that upstream AI enablers could account for 66 per cent of the potential AI-related listings, followed by downstream AI adopters at 31 per cent and midstream AI core engines at 3 per cent. While the projected additions would be modest compared with the $670 billion listed AI enablers universe identified in the bank’s earlier analysis, the broader significance lies in the expansion of India’s listed AI ecosystem. Potential IPOs could introduce currently underrepresented businesses, including data centre operators, enterprise AI services, cloud and data management providers, healthcare AI companies and computer vision specialists, Goldman Sachs said.