The global sell-off in artificial intelligence (AI) stocks has also shifted focus to Indian companies linked to the AI ecosystem. According to an analysis by Business Standard, smallcap stocks linked to the US data-centre and AI investment boom have come under significant selling pressure over the past one month, moving in tandem with the Nasdaq Composite index, which has declined 7.5 per cent.

Analysts warn that the sharp rally in several such stocks may have left valuations stretched, making them vulnerable to corrections amid the global reassessment of AI-related investments.

The stocks under coverage that have delivered handsome returns over the past year have one thing in common -- exposure to the US data-centre boom. These include Sterlite Technologies (STL), HFCL, Aditya Infotech, Sansera Engineering, Acutaas Chemicals, Welspun Corp, Netweb Technologies and MTAR Technologies.

Sterlite Tech, HFCL down up 29% in 1 month Exchange data, as of November 18, showed that Sterlite Technologies shares have declined 27 per cent in the past month, although its one year return stood at 481 per cent. Similarly, HFCL shares have fallen 29 per cent in a month but gained 159 per cent over a year. Welspun Corp and MTAR Technologies shares declined 15 per cent and 17 per cent, respectively, over the past month. However, they gained 145 per cent and 130 per cent, respectively, over one year. Netweb Technologies shares have slipped 11 per cent over the past month (up 29 per cent in 1 year). E2E Networks shares have declined 24 per cent in a month but remain up 96 per cent over the past year.

AI sell-off hits Indian smallcaps Why are AI stocks under pressure? Analysts said that as AI investments face growing scrutiny in the US, concerns over valuations, debt-funded capital expenditure and the sustainability of spending by large technology companies may spill over to Indian companies linked to the global AI and data-centre ecosystem. However, there are few exceptions. Data showed that Aditya Infotech shares remained largely unchanged over the past month, while gaining 133 per cent over one year. Sansera Engineering shares rose 13 per cent in a month and 197 per cent over a year. Acutaas Chemicals gained 22.5 per cent over the past month and its one year return stood at 132 per cent.

'Anti-AI trade' Apoorva Khandelwal, research associate at Anand Rathi Institutional Equities, said the correction in several stocks is largely a reflection of the emerging 'anti-AI trade', as investors become increasingly concerned about debt-funded AI capex, pressure on hyperscalers' free cash flows and rising financing costs. There are also concerns around tighter regulations, power availability and potential delays in data-centre projects in the US, which could slow the pace of AI infrastructure spending. "Indian companies exposed to this theme, particularly in optical fibre and data centre infrastructure, are vulnerable as valuations have already factored in strong growth expectations," he said. Sterlite Tech, HFCL order books

The order books of some companies highlight their significant exposure to the AI and data-centre ecosystem. Sterlite Technologies' order book has expanded 4.6-fold since March to about ₹35,274 crore, supported by $1.2 billion (approximately ₹11,400 crore) in deals with hyperscalers, or large cloud and technology companies operating extensive data-centre networks. According to HFCL's management, a large portion of its roughly ₹18,500 crore fibre and data-centre order book comes from hyperscalers. 'Underlying opportunity intact' Despite the recent correction, Vinit Bolinjkar, head of research at Ventura, believes the underlying opportunity remains intact, and that investors should distinguish between companies with direct exposure to AI infrastructure spending and those benefiting indirectly from the broader data-centre investment cycle.