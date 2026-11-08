AI selloff rejuvenates Asia's forgotten investment trades

The unravelling of the artificial intelligence (AI) trade after the US midterm elections is forcing investors to rethink their Asia

playbook, reviving demand for out-of-favour Chinese and Indian stocks, and companies poised to benefit from easing

inflation and trade tensions.

Aberdeen Investments favours markets powered by stronger domestic growth, including India and Vietnam, and sees upside in Chinese technology firms. Aberdeen Investments favours markets powered by stronger domestic growth, including India and Vietnam, and sees upside in Chinese technology firms.

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Asia has been among the hardest hit by the market fallout from the Democrats’ sweep of US Congress. Many of the region’s biggest stocks are critical suppliers to the global AI buildout, leaving local markets exposed as investors brace for

greater scrutiny of the industry.