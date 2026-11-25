AI-linked stocks extended their slide in premarket trading on Wednesday, with chipmakers, server makers and data centre operators all falling as investors weighed the soaring cost of the AI infrastructure buildout against its returns.

Investors have set a high bar for AI-linked companies, punishing shortfalls and offering little reward for beating expectations and raising outlooks, as concerns grow over heavy, often debt-fuelled infrastructure spending and uncertain returns.

Dell Technologies slumped 7.2% on Wednesday despite the server maker raising its annual revenue and profit forecasts for the third time this year and approving an additional $25 billion share buyback.

"Investors are focused on the big and rising cost of building AI, so good earnings and impressive earnings forecasts no longer lift sentiment," said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank.

Rival AI server maker HPE tumbled 16.3% on Tuesday after raising its full-year revenue outlook. Its shares and those of rival Super Micro declined 5.2% and 3.6%, respectively, on Wednesday. Shares of Ambarella, valued at $2 billion, tumbled 36% after the AI semiconductor firm forecast fourth-quarter revenue below analysts' estimates. Nvidia, which has been at the heart of the turmoil, fell 4.6%, extending Tuesday's 6% slide, as the rally sparked by CEO Jensen Huang's rehiring quickly lost steam. Anthropic dropped 5.6%, trading well below its $83 initial public offering price just days after the Claude developer's record-breaking Nasdaq debut. Debt strain Neocloud providers, which rent out specialised AI computing capacity, have been under pressure since October over concerns about the debt funding their rapid expansion.

The Democrats' victory in the midterm elections this month has added to those worries, with investors weighing the prospect of a data centre slowdown from tougher AI regulation and more hurdles to construction. Nvidia-backed neocloud firms CoreWeave and Nebius Group each fell about 6%, while IREN, Applied Digital and Core Scientific lost more than 4%. The yield on CoreWeave's bonds due 2031 rose to almost 18% as prices fell more than 1.6 cents on the dollar to near record lows, Tradeweb data showed. The cost of insurance against tech companies defaulting on debts has jumped sharply, with five-year credit default swap (CDS) spreads at Oracle, Alphabet, SpaceX and CoreWeave hitting record levels.