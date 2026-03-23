Airline stocks: IndiGo, SpiceJet tumble up to 10% as ATF price hike looms

Airline stocks fell up to 10 per cent on Monday as Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) price hike looms amid escalating conflict in West Asia, which has pushed oil prices higher.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading 0.60 per cent lower at USD 112.90 per barrel. Last Friday, Civil Aviation Minister Last Friday, Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said the impact of the rise in ATF prices would be visible from April 1.

"The ATF prices are decided on the first of every month. The impact might be visible from April 1st," he had told reporters.

ATF represents a significant share of airlines’ operating cost. To offset the impact, IndiGo introduced fuel charges on both domestic and international flights, effective from March 14.

“IndiGo is introducing a fuel charge on domestic and international routes, effective 00:01hrs on March 14, 2026,” the airline had said in an exchange filing earlier this month.