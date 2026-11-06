Airtel gains 3%, nears record high as ARPU growth drives Q2 revenue by 17%

Bharti Airtel gained over 3 per cent in Friday's intraday trading after the announcement of its second-quarter earnings for the financial year 2026-27 (Q2 FY27), wherein India's second-largest telco posted a strong top-line growth on the back of a rise in the average revenue per user (ARPU), a key metric.

Airtel's share price hit the day's high of ₹2,120 on the National Stock Exchange, up 3.06 per cent from the last closing price of ₹2,057. The stock now trades less than 3 per cent away from its all-time high of ₹2,174.50 touched on November 21, 2025.

As of 9.45 AM, Airtel stock was trading 1.71 per cent higher at ₹2,092 apiece, while the Nifty 50 index was up 0.14 per cent at 24,575. Nearly 4.5 million shares had changed hands so far on BSE and NSE combined.

Bharti Airtel Q2 results Bharti Airtel's second quarter profit rose 23.80 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹10,710.4 crore from ₹8,650.8 crore a year ago. Its consolidated revenue for the quarter grew 16.7 per cent YoY to ₹60,878 crore, led by strong momentum in both India and Africa. Consolidated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the quarter stood at ₹35,240 crore, with an EBITDA margin of 57.9 per cent, according to the press release shared by the company. Its ARPU expanded to ₹271 in Q2 FY27 from ₹256 in Q2 FY26. Strategic focus on strengthening our portfolio proposition led to exceptional performance in the postpaid segment, resulting in record net additions of 1.2 million, taking the total base to 31.2 million, Airtel said.

Total customer base expanded to 693 million across 15 countries. Bharti Airtel share price outlook JM Financial said that Airtel's consolidated EBITDA was 1 per cent above its estimates and 4 per cent above the consensus, led by improved India wireless EBITDA and strong growth in Africa. It noted that muted subscriber additions were offset bu a robust rise in ARPU. Robust traction continues in the home broadband business, but the company continues to lag the market leader on subscriber addition, the brokerage added. The Africa business delivered yet another quarter of robust growth of 20.6 per cent YoY in Constant Currency, with a 193.9 million customer base. Reported revenue growth also came in strong at 25.7 per cent YoY.