Ajit Mishra bullish on Airtel, BSE, TVS Motor; wary on Nifty below 22,825

Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion. Ajit Mishra, SVP-Research at Religare Broking
Market outlook by Ajit Mishra
Markets traded volatile on Wednesday and ended marginally lower as elevated crude oil prices, geopolitical uncertainty and caution ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s policy decision weighed on investor sentiment. The Nifty settled around 22,698, down 0.22 per cent, after slipping below the 22,500 mark during the session, reflecting continued uncertainty and a lack of sustained buying support. On the sectoral front, IT stocks led the decline, with profit-booking emerging after their recent outperformance and a global recovery in AI-related stocks. Realty and energy stocks also came under pressure. In contrast, the broader-market indices displayed resilience and edged higher amid volatility, although buying participation remained selective. Meanwhile, Jio Platforms’ market debut at a premium to its issue price remained a key stock-specific development. Among the key macro factors, crude oil prices remained firm near $115 per barrel amid renewed concerns over potential supply disruptions following attacks on Saudi infrastructure. Caution ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s policy announcement further dampened sentiment, with the accompanying commentary likely to influence global bond yields, the dollar and foreign portfolio flows, keeping the overall market tone subdued. The choppy session, following the previous day’s largely flat close, highlights the fragility of the recent recovery, with buying interest at lower levels yet to translate into a sustained uptrend. Technically, the Nifty’s inability to sustain above the 20-DEMA, currently around 22,825, keeps the near-term outlook cautious. Against this backdrop, traders should remain selective, avoid aggressive leverage and maintain disciplined risk management until the market establishes a clearer directional trend. CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates
Stocks Recommendations by Ajit Mishra today
Bharti Airtel Limited | LTP: ₹1,948.1| Recommendation: Buy | Target: ₹2,090 | Stop-loss: ₹1,880Bharti Airtel exhibits bullish momentum following an upside breakout from a consolidation base near long-term support. The stock has rebounded from its rising long-term EMA, indicating sustained buying interest and underlying structural strength. The formation of higher highs and higher lows reinforces the positive price structure, while rising volumes during the breakout signal improving participation. Traders may consider initiating long positions within the recommended price range. BSE Limited | LTP: ₹3,485| Recommendation: Buy | Target: ₹3,780 | Stop-loss: ₹3,340BSE Limited is forming a constructive base following a prolonged corrective phase, with a higher-low formation indicating an emerging recovery. The stock has reclaimed its short- and medium-term EMAs, accompanied by rising volumes, suggesting renewed buying interest. The improving price structure and strengthening momentum indicate a positive shift in the technical outlook. Sustained trading above these moving averages could further reinforce the recovery. Traders may consider initiating long positions within the recommended price range. TVS Motor Company Limited | LTP: ₹4,239.9| Recommendation: Buy | Target: ₹4,580 | Stop-loss: ₹4,070TVS Motor continues to maintain a steady uptrend, characterised by a higher-high and higher-low formation. Following a correction from its record highs, the stock found support near its 200-day EMA and consolidated within the ₹3,800–₹4,200 range, indicating a temporary pause in the prevailing uptrend. It has now registered a fresh breakout above this consolidation range, supported by strong volumes, signalling renewed buying interest and the potential for trend continuation. Traders may consider initiating long positions within the recommended price range. Click here for analyst disclaimer.