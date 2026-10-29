Ajit Mishra bullish on Airtel, BSE, TVS Motor; wary on Nifty below 22,825

Ajit Mishra says that Nifty's inability to sustain above the 20-DEMA, keeps the near-term outlook cautious. Flags higher-high, higher-low pattern on Bharti Airtel for his positive stance.

Stock to buy today: Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking is bullish on BSE, Bharti Airtel and TVS Motor Company.