Ajit Mishra decodes Nifty strategy; recommends 'Buy' on HAL, 2 more stocks

Stocks ideas by Ajit Mishra: The analyst from Religare Broking is bullish on Hindustan Aeronautics, Bharat Forge and Union Bank of India.

The next immediate hurdle for the Nifty stands at 24,150, says Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking.