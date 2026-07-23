Ajit Mishra decodes Nifty strategy; recommends Buy on Marico, 2 more stocks

Sectoral participation remained largely negative, with realty and IT emerging as the biggest laggards, followed by weakness in financials and pharma. Select FMCG and auto stocks stood out as the key outperformers after encouraging quarterly earnings from some companies. Broader markets also remained under pressure, with both the midcap and small-cap indices ending in the red, reflecting a cautious undertone across the market.

Investor sentiment remained subdued as continued tensions in the Middle East pushed Brent crude prices above $95 per barrel. Adding to the pressure, the proposed phased US tariffs on imported generic medicines triggered selling in pharma stocks, while weakness in the rupee further weighed on sentiment. However, strong quarterly earnings from select auto companies helped cushion the decline in the broader market.

Technically, the Nifty has slipped back below the immediate support level of 24,000, and the close indicates the possibility of a retest of the 23,650–23,800 zone. Meanwhile, the 24,150–24,300 region is expected to act as a stiff hurdle on any rebound. Despite the weakness in the benchmark index, rotational buying across sectors continues to offer stock-specific trading opportunities. We therefore recommend maintaining a cautious stance, focusing on relatively stronger stocks while adhering to disciplined risk and position management.