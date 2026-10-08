Indian Hotels, NALCO among Ajit Mishra's 3 stock recommendations for today

Disclaimer: This article is written by Ajit Mishra, SVP-Research at Religare Broking. Views expressed are his own. Readers' discretion is advised.

Markets reversed the recent gains on Wednesday and ended lower amid volatility, weighed down by a combination of domestic and global factors. After a weak opening and an initial recovery attempt, the benchmark indices failed to sustain their gains and oscillated within a narrow range. The Nifty closed at 22,603.05, down 0.76 per cent, while the Sensex settled at 72,638.70, lower by 0.59 per cent.

On the sectoral front, metal remained the key drag, followed by realty and auto, while banking and media ended with modest gains. Meanwhile, the broader indices traded mixed, with the midcap index declining 0.63 per cent, while the smallcap index gained 0.30 per cent.

The overall market tone remained neutral following the RBI’s widely anticipated 25-bps repo rate hike to 5.5 per cent, with the stronger growth outlook initially supporting rate-sensitive sectors like banking. However, sentiment softened as investors weighed the higher inflation outlook and shift to a calibrated tightening stance, keeping the broader market mood cautious. Global macro concerns added to the pressure, with Brent crude rebounding above $101 a barrel, while continued foreign outflows, elevated global bond yields and rupee weakness remained key overhangs for domestic equities. Technically, the Nifty’s inability to cross the 22,800 zone reaffirms the prevailing cautious undertone in the near-term setup. The 22,500 remains the immediate support, followed by the 22,400-22,200 level, while 22,800–23,000 is likely to act as the key resistance zone. For now, a selective and hedged approach remains suitable, with a preference for stock-specific opportunities rather than aggressive index-level exposure.

Stocks Recommendations The Indian Hotels Company Limited | LTP: ₹ 731.3| Recommendation: Buy | Target: ₹785| Stop-loss: ₹703 INDHOTEL maintains a positive bias and turning gradually bullish, supported by a sustained rebound from the 100-DEMA and a sequence of higher lows. The stock has reclaimed the 50- DEMA while sustaining above its short-term moving average, indicating improving momentum. A decisive breakout above the descending trendline further validates the bullish bias and suggests potential trend reversal. Traders may consider accumulating the stock within the recommended range. Nuvama Wealth Management Limited | LTP: ₹ 1825.9| Recommendation: Buy | Target: ₹ 1970 | Stop-loss: ₹ 1755