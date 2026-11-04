Alembic Pharma shares hit 20% upper circuit after 81% YoY rise in Q2 PAT

Alembic Pharma share price: Shares of Alembic Pharmaceuticals witnessed a sharp spike of 20 per cent in Wednesday's intraday trading following the announcement of its second-quarter results for the ongoing fiscal year.

During market hours today, Alembic Pharma posted a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of ₹335 crore in Q2 FY27, up 81 per cent year-on-year (YoY), as against ₹188 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Sequentially, the profit jumped 94 per cent from ₹173 crore posted at the end of the June quarter.

Alembic Pharma's revenue from operations increased by 36 per cent YoY to ₹2,603 crore during the said period from ₹1,910 crore a year ago.

Segment-wise, India Branded Business delivered a 14 per cent YoY growth, reaching ₹725 crore in revenue for the quarter, while the US formulations business saw a 77 per cent rise to ₹1,003 crore. Ex-US business saw a 12 per cent uptick and API business grew by 39 per cent to ₹436 crore. Alembic Pharma's revenue break down According to the press release shared by the company, its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) were up by 78 per cent YoY at ₹578 crore, with a margin of 22 per cent. Following the earnings announcement, Alembic Pharma rallied to its 20 per cent upper circuit limit of ₹965 on the BSE as against its last closing price of ₹804 apiece.