Alembic Pharma shares plunge 9% on soft Q4 results, weak margins drag

Alembic Pharmaceuticals share price today

Shares of Alembic Pharma, a Gujarat-based pharmaceutical company, fell over 9 per cent to hit an intraday low of ₹710.70 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) after the company reported lower-than-expected numbers for the March 2026 quarter (Q4FY26).

Around 02:45 PM, the stock was trading at ₹720, down 8.15 per cent from its previous session's close of ₹784.10. In comparison, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 was trading at 23,593.20 levels, down by 50.30 points or 0.21 per cent.

On the year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has declined marginally by around 7 per cent, compared to a 9.5 per cent fall in the Nifty50. Alembic Pharma's market capitalisation stood at ₹14,142. Its 52-week high was ₹1,107.90, and its 52-week low was ₹635.80.

Alembic Pharma Q4 results highlights In the March 2026 quarter, Alembic Pharmaceuticals reported a 29 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in consolidated net profit to ₹202 crore as compared to ₹157 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue for the quarter increased 4.4 per cent to ₹1,848 crore as against ₹1,770 crore in the year-ago period. The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) declined 16.2 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹228 crore from ₹272 crore. Ebitda margin narrowed to 12.3 per cent from ₹15.4 per cent in the Q4FY25. Its India-branded business grew 4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹568 crore during the quarter. The company's gynaecology, gastrology, ophthalmology and animal healthcare segments witnessed encouraging performance. It launched two new products in the domestic market during the quarter.

Alembic's international business grew 11 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹564 crore, led by the US formulations segment. During the reported quarter, the company launched six products in the US market. Revenue from the ex-US generics business stood at ₹369 crore, while the company received four ANDA approvals during the quarter. Its API business reported 2 per cent Y-o-Y growth to ₹347 crore during the quarter. The company's board of directors also recommended a final dividend of ₹12 per equity share of face value of ₹2 each for shareholders. MOFSL on Alembic Pharmaceuticals According to Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL), Alembic Pharmaceuticals posted weaker-than-expected results in Q4FY26, with revenue, Ebitda, and PAT coming in 2 per cent, 29 per cent and 43 per cent below estimates, respectively. The brokerage attributed the softer performance to weak traction in acute therapies within the domestic formulations business, muted growth in non-US markets, and elevated R&D expenditure during the quarter.

It noted that the company’s US business recorded a moderate 7 per cent Y-o-Y growth in FY26 in constant currency terms despite a healthy pace of product launches. Acute therapies remained largely flat for the fourth consecutive year, while the speciality segment continued to face pressure during FY26. On the other hand, the animal health and non-US businesses sustained strong growth momentum, partially offsetting weakness in other segments. MOFSL also said that the company is focusing on scaling up its branded products business in the US market. However, given the recent launches, it is awaiting further clarity on prescription growth and expansion in doctor outreach.