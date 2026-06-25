Alibaba Group slides to 16-month low amid Anthropic's AI accusations

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. shares slid to a 16-month low in Hong Kong after Anthropic PBC accused the Chinese technology giant of “illicitly” accessing its artificial intelligence model.

The company’s stock tumbled as much as 4.9%, extending this year’s decline to 33%. Other Chinese firms that develop large language models also fell, with Xiaomi Corp. and Baidu Inc. both dropping more than 3%.

Anthropic’s accusations heighten investor unease over the ability of Chinese tech firms to compete in the global AI race, even though they have so far managed to offer reasonably priced, good-enough products. The US this month ordered Anthropic to bar foreign nationals from accessing its most advanced AI platforms after discovering it’s possible to “jailbreak” its latest Fable 5 model.