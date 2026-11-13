Alkem shares fall 3% after Q2 results; MOFSL retains Neutral rating

Shares of Alkem Laboratories fell over 3 per cent in intraday trade on Friday after the company reported its Q2FY27 results. MOFSL retained its ‘Neutral’ rating on the stock, citing FY27 as the year of consolidation for the company.

The company's counter at 11:17 AM was trading 2.05 per cent lower at ₹5,194 per share on NSE. In comparison, Nifty 50 was down 0.5 per cent at 25,170.40. In intraday trade, the stock fell 3.05 per cent to touch the day's low at ₹5,140 per share.

Alkem Laboratories Q2FY27 result

Alkem Laboratories reported a 13.8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in revenue to ₹4,550 crore in Q2FY27, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation increased 11.3 per cent to ₹1,020 crore. Adjusted net profit, however, declined 14.8 per cent to ₹650 crore, partly due to higher depreciation and a high tax rate. It included an exceptional gain of ₹35 crore related to recovery against an impaired investment.

The company's domestic formulation business grew 9.5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹3,030 crore, accounting for 67 per cent of revenue. International business revenue rose 22.3 per cent to ₹1,450 crore. Within this, US sales increased 2.4 per cent to ₹780 crore, while sales from other international markets grew 58.2 per cent to ₹670 crore, supported by stronger execution in Latin America. MOFSL on Alkem Laboratories The brokerage noted that Alkem Laboratories delivered marginally better-than-expected revenue and Ebitda in 2QFY27. Better-than-expected performance in the international segment (largely non-US) was partly offset by subdued performance in trade generics within the India business and lower biotech sales for the quarter. “2Q earnings was marginally lower-than expected due to higher depreciation and a high tax rate for the quarter,” it added.