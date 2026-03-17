Consequently, several Ammonia manufacturers have indicated their inability to supply the product during this period due to force majeure conditions.

In line with that, the company said it is currently facing challenges in procuring Ammonia, a key raw material used in the manufacture of methylamines, ethylamines and their derivatives. Due to the non-availability of ammonia, the company has been constrained to temporarily suspend the manufacturing of said products at its Patalganga, Kurkumbh, and Dahej sites and

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The manufacture of other products at these sites, where ammonia is not required, shall be continued. The likely financial and operational impact of force majeure, which is currently an ongoing event, cannot be estimated at this point in time.