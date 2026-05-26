Amara Raja Energy soars 12% in 2 days, stock nears 52-week high; here's why

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility share price

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility (ARE&M) shares extended rally and rose 5 per cent to ₹924.25 on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes. In the past two trading days, the stock price of the auto components & equipments company surged 12 per cent. It hit a 52-week high of ₹1,095.90 on May 29, 2025.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates At 09:30 AM; the stock price of ARE&M was up 3 per cent at ₹910.35, as compared to 0.03 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volumes at the counter jumped nearly three-fold with a combined 2.67 million shares changing hands in the first 15 minutes of trade on the NSE and BSE.

What’s driving ARE&M stock price? ARE&M encompasses a diverse range of solutions and products, which includes energy storage solutions, Lithium-ion cell manufacturing, wide range of electric vehicle (EV) chargers, Li-ion battery pack assembly, automotive and industrial lubricants, and exploration of new chemistries, among others. ARE&M is also one of the largest manufacturers of energy storage products for both industrial and automotive applications in India. Amara Raja is the preferred supplier to major telecom service providers, telecom equipment manufacturers, the UPS sector (OEM & Replacement), Indian Railways, and the Power, Oil & Gas industry segments. On a standalone basis, ARE&M’s net sales for the January to March 2026 quarter came in at ₹3,460 crore , up 16 per cent year-on-year (YoY). EBITDA in Q4FY26 came in at ₹377 crore with corresponding EBITDA margins at 10.9 per cent, down 30 bps QoQ. Profit after tax (PAT) jumped 93 per cent YoY at ₹322 crore. Q4FY26 has a one-time gain of ₹181 crore due to insurance claims. The company grew better on revenue front but lagged its peer on margins front.

ARE&M said the company delivered a resilient performance during the last financial year amid a dynamic external environment. While volatility in raw material prices impacted margins in the Lead Acid Battery business, the company continued to strengthen its growth trajectory, led by the rapid scale-up of its new energy business, which recorded an impressive 60 per cent increase in revenue over the previous year. ICICI Securities view on ARE&M ARE&M reported healthy performance across key segments, led by strong automotive growth of over 20 per cent driven by rising OEM volumes, particularly in the domestic four-wheeler and allied segments. The home energy business posted especially strong growth, while lithium solutions for the telecom segment continued their steady expansion.