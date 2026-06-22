Amber's success in smartphone foray depends on localisation, volumes

The key challenges for Amber in smartphone manufacturing in the country, according to Shalin Choksy and Jignesh Thakur of JM Financial Research, are aggressive competition, wafer-thin margins (1.5 to 2 per cent) and the need for disproportionate scale. The opportunities from the venture are the Indian government's localisation focus and high-margin backward integration initiatives.

Amber will gradually ramp up with first-year production of 8 million units, which will be enhanced to 14-15 million units in the second year of operations. Since it is a new business, the company will focus on understanding and improving its capability in mobile assembly. In the long term, the focus is on component localisation and higher value addition. It expects to start with mobile assembly and surface mount technology (SMT) lines first, move into high-density interconnect printed circuit boards (HDI PCBs) in the second year and take value addition from 10 per cent to 35-40 per cent over the long term.