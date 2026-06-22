Amber's success in smartphone foray depends on localisation, volumes

Though smartphone manufacturing is a high-volume, low-margin business with operating profit margins of 1.5-2.0 per cent, the management believes the segment can generate an attractive return on capital employed (RoCE) of 30-35 per cent, supported by high asset turns, low working capital requirements and increasing localisation.
Nuvama Research believes that the tie-up is positive, as it expands the addressable market for Amber, dilutes current summer seasonality (focused on supplies to AC makers), brings in a ready customer for its HDI/flexible or flex-board business, and is value-accretive, particularly with an asset-light model (100 basis points' positive impact on consolidated RoCE). The brokerage has raised its earnings estimates by 12-15 per cent over FY28 and FY29 and has a target price of Rs 9,200.