Ambika Cotton, Ather Ind, Pearl Global: Bonanza bullish on these 3 stocks

Kunal Kamble, technical research analyst at Bonanza decodes technical charts of Ambika Cotton Mills, Ather Industries and Pearl Global Industries to explain why he is bullish on these 3 stocks.

Stock ideas by Kunal Kamble of Bonanza on Thursday: Ambika Cotton Mills, Ather Industries, Pearl Global Industries.