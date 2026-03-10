AMC stocks: Aditya Birla Sun Life zooms 20%; ICICI Pru, Nippon Life soar 6%

Asset management companies share price today

Shares of asset management companies (AMCs) are in demand, and rallied up to 20 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade owing to healthy net flows in equity mutual funds.

Among individual stocks, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC hit a 52-week high of ₹1,044.35, zooming 20 per cent on the BSE in intra-day trade.

ALSO READ: TCS stock at lowest level since October 2020, tanks 17% in 1 month Shriram Asset Management Company soared 7 per cent to ₹299.85, followed by ICICI Prudential AMC (₹3,078.70) and Nippon Life India Asset Management (NAM) (₹885.20) up 6 per cent each, UTI AMC rose by 5 per cent at ₹996.30 and HDFC AMC was up 4 per cent at ₹2,550 on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.7 per cent at 78,095 at 02:29 PM.

What’s driving AMC stock prices on Tuesday? Equity mutual funds attracted net inflows of ₹25,978 crore in February, marking an 8 per cent rise from the previous month amid the India-US trade deal, according to data released by industry body Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) on Tuesday. This lifted the industry's Assets under Management (AUM) to ₹82 trillion in February from ₹81 trillion in January. Going by the data, equity inflows rose to ₹25,978 crore in February, higher than the ₹24,028 crore seen in the preceding month, PTI reported. February 2026 presented a constructive picture for India's mutual fund industry, with net inflows of ₹94,530 crore reaffirming the enduring confidence of domestic investors despite global headwinds and intermittent market turbulence, said Rohit Sarin Co-Founder, Client Associates - India's Largest Multi-Family Wealth Management Firm.

Equity-oriented schemes continued to demonstrate remarkable resilience, with Flexi Cap, Mid Cap, and Sectoral/Thematic funds attracting steady participation, underscoring unwavering conviction in India's long-term structural growth story. The standout performer was Multi Asset Allocation, recording net inflows of over ₹8,476 crore, reflecting a meaningful shift toward diversified, goal-oriented investing among domestic investors. ALSO READ: HDB Financial gets 'Buy' rating from ICICI Sec; target ₹900, 34% upside With 21 new open-ended schemes launched during the month, asset managers clearly share this optimism. India's mutual fund landscape continues its compelling and broad-based growth journey, said Rohit Sarin. Motilal Oswal Financial Services see more upside on Nippon AMC NAM continues to deliver industry-leading market share gains, with MF QAAUM of ₹7 trillion (+23 per cent YoY) and overall share at a five-year high of 8.7 per cent. It is underpinned by steady net inflows, robust SIP momentum, and a favourable equity mix (47 per cent in December 2025), driving the highest FY26YTD equity share accretion in the industry to 7.1 per cent (+11bp YoY).

The company is scaling up its alternatives, GIFT City, and offshore platforms, with cumulative alternative investment funds (AIF) commitments of ₹8,920 crore. GIFT City AUM of ₹370 crore, and offshore AUM of ₹18,000 crore, positioning these verticals as incremental growth drivers beyond the core MF franchise amid rising institutional and global investor participation. Driven by industry-leading AUM growth, strong retail franchise positioning, steady SIP-led flows, market leadership in ETFs, and improving mix toward higher-yielding segments such as alternatives and Specialized Investment Funds (SIF), Nippon AMC offers strong visibility on earnings sustainability. ALSO READ: Nifty Auto rises 2% as crude corrects; Hero MotoCorp, TVS, Eicher rally Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services expect a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16 per cent/17 per cent/18 per cent in revenue/EBITDA/core PAT over FY26-28E. The brokerage firm reiterates a BUY rating on the stock with a target price of ₹1,040, premised on 38x core FY28E earnings.Driven by industry-leading AUM growth, strong retail franchise positioning, steady SIP-led flows, market leadership in ETFs, and improving mix toward higher-yielding segments such as alternatives and Specialized Investment Funds (SIF), Nippon AMC offers strong visibility on earnings sustainability.