Amfi's next rejig may reshuffle over 30 stocks across m-cap tiers

The largecap, midcap and smallcap investment universe of mutual funds is headed for a reshuffle, with more than 30 stocks expected to change their market capitalisation (m-cap) category when the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) releases its half-yearly reclassification in the first week of July.

According to an analysis by Nuvama Wealth Management Alternative and Quantitative Research, the largecap cut-off is estimated at around ₹1.06 trillion in the upcoming reclassification — a marginal increase from ₹1.05 trillion during the previous rejig in January 2026. The midcap cut-off, however, is expected to decline to around ₹32,300 crore from ₹34,800 crore. The estimates are based on data as of May 5, 2026.