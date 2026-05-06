Amfi's next rejig may reshuffle over 30 stocks across m-cap tiers
More than 30 stocks are expected to shift across largecap, midcap and smallcap categories in Amfi's upcoming half-yearly market-capitalisation reclassificationAbhishek Kumar
More than 30 stocks are expected to shift across largecap, midcap and smallcap categories in Amfi's upcoming half-yearly market-capitalisation reclassificationAbhishek Kumar
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First Published: May 06 2026 | 9:12 PM IST