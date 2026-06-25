Amid fiscal worries, govt puts PSU share sales on fast track to raise funds

The government, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), and LIC have held discussions on the number of tranches and the appropriate size of each tranche for the proposed sale, the official said, requesting anonymity since the discussions are private.

“very soon”, one of the two officials quoted above indicated.

As part of the stake-sale drive, an offer for sale (OFS) in Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is also likely to be launched

The government is ramping up its sale of minority stake in state-owned companies this financial year to mobilise the targeted ₹80,000 crore from equity and public asset holdings, and to bring down its stake in most listed public sector undertakings (PSUs) to 75 per cent by the end of the year, according to two government officials aware of the matter.

Following the sale of the government’s 3.5 per cent stake in LIC through an initial public offer (IPO) in 2022, the Sebi allowed the insurer a relaxed timeline to reach the initial 10 per cent public shareholding threshold by May 2027 and to 25 per cent by 2032.

The Centre currently owns 96.5 per cent of LIC and must reduce its holding to 90 per cent by May next year under the relaxed public shareholding road map granted by Sebi.

“Considering LIC’s market capitalisation, we have to be very cautious with the size of each tranche,” the official said. At Wednesday’s closing share price of ₹436.55 per share, the government can raise more than ₹5,000 crore by offloading just 1 per cent stake in the insurance behemoth.

The PSUs are required to comply with MPS norms by August this year. However, this deadline has been extended at least twice in the past with the most recent extension provided in 2024.

Besides LIC, the government holds more than 75 per cent stake in 16 listed PSUs, including six public financial institutions — four banks and two insurers. Under Sebi's Minimum Public Shareholding (MPS) norms, all listed companies are required to maintain a public float of at least 25 per cent.

The government’s “mission-mode” strategy is expected to include minority stake sales in multiple public sector banks (PSBs), including Punjab & Sind Bank, Indian Overseas Bank and UCO Bank, the official said.

The government is prioritising minority stake sales rather than strategic disinvestment to meet this year’s target, according to the second official quoted above. As such, it may not initiate the strategic disinvestment process for any PSU during the current financial year.

Experts see the offer for sale (OFS) route as a good strategy, as long as the government exercises apt caution.

“OFS is a neat strategy; but the government has to be careful to resist the temptation of timing the market,” said Kuljit Singh, Partner- Investment Banking, at EY.