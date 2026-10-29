Amid near-term headwinds, Street is bullish on Hindustan Unilever

HUL said it strengthened distribution, adding 30,000 outlets in general trade. In modern trade, technology-led improvements enhanced service levels in ecommerce and quick commerce. The Home Care segment’s margin was under pressure due to high crude linked costs and a time lag between cost inflation and hikes in pricing. In Beauty, sequential recovery may be via structural improvement, supported by brand equity, better distribution, improved in-store visibility and product innovation. Health & Wellbeing was subdued.

HUL saw sequential improvement in volume over the last three quarters, despite high price increases. Management said it was confident of delivering volume-led revenue and profit growth. The rural picture continued to improve sequentially, and both urban and rural markets reported positive momentum. Management has not observed significant deterioration in demand so far, despite price hikes. But it will continue to monitor inflation and the impact of the monsoon. The pricing power may be tempered by impact on demand if that is seen. Quick commerce is a structural growth opportunity for premium products targeting affluent consumers. HUL is working with platform partners to expand category penetration.