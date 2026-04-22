Nifty outlook for Wednesday (April 22) by Vinay Rajani

Nifty extended its winning streak to three sessions on Tuesday, climbing 211 points to close at 24,576. From a muted start with a marginally positive open, it built steady momentum, finishing near the day's high.

The Nifty index has now rallied nearly 11 per cent from the recent swing low of 24,182, and Tuesday's close is the highest level seen in this up move so far. The overall trend remains firmly positive, with Nifty now appearing to head toward its 200 DEMA near 24,800.

Stocks to buy today

Jubilant FoodWorks (JUBLFOOD) - Buy

CMP - ₹472