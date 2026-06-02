The MoU was executed at the launch of the Make in Haryana Policy and Other Sectoral Policies, chaired by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. It establishes a framework for collaboration between Anant Raj and multiple government departments — including the Department of Information Technology, Electronics and Communication, Haryana State Electronics Development Corporation, Citizen Resource Information Department, and the Department of Industries and Commerce.

The investment is over and above Anant Raj's existing 307 MW of data centre capacity currently under development. The company currently operates 28 MW of IT load across its campuses in Manesar and Panchkula, and is targeting a total capacity of 307 MW by FY32 across Manesar, Panchkula, and Rai, backed by a planned capital expenditure of approximately $2.1 billion.

Under the agreement, the Haryana government, through HEPC, has committed to providing facilitation and ease of doing business support to Anant Raj for its digital infrastructure expansion — which includes data centre and cloud operations — in the state.

The firm currently operates 28 MW of IT load across its campuses in Manesar and Panchkula, and is expanding its data centre footprint across Haryana.

The MoU with the Haryana government comes eight months after Anant Raj committed to invest ₹4,500 crore in Andhra Pradesh through its subsidiary.

“Under the agreement, Anant Raj Cloud Private Limited (ARCPL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Anant Raj, will invest ₹4,500 crore to be executed in two phases towards building advanced data centre infrastructure and cloud services,” the firm said.

Anant Raj also incorporated a new wholly owned subsidiary in Singapore in April this year, focusing on a global foray into data centres and cloud services.