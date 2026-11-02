Angel One: Breakout above 23,200 in Nifty may signal short-term trend shift

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Hitesh Rathi, technical analyst (equity & derivatives), Angel One

On a weekly basis, Nifty continues to remain range-bound, extending its sideways trajectory for the fifth consecutive week. The sharp rebound witnessed this week from the 22,500–22,400 band reinforces the presence of strong demand at lower levels and highlights the significance of the rising trendline on the weekly chart, which has repeatedly acted as a sacrosanct support.

Furthermore, the considerable improvement in overall market breadth and sentiment has helped ease concerns among market participants. That said, stiff overhead resistance continues to make the path to higher levels challenging.

Going forward, unless the index delivers a convincing breakout above the 23,150–23,200 band, caution remains warranted, with a conscious effort to avoid chasing upward momentum. A decisive breakout above this resistance band would mark the formation of the first higher high–higher low structure on the daily chart, signalling a potential shift in the short-term trend.