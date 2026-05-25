Angel One, Groww, 360 One report up to 250% surge in Q4 net; time to buy?

Virat Jagad, technical research analyst at Bonanza believes that 360 One Wam and Angel One have given a breakout on charts, and may rally to ₹1,220 and ₹390 on the upside, respectively.

Technical outlook on Angel One, Groww, 360 One Wam by Virat Jagad of Bonanza.