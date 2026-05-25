Angel One, Groww, 360 One report up to 250% surge in Q4 net; time to buy?

Shares of Angel One, Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww) and 360 One Wam have displayed a mixed trend in May thus far, despite reporting up to 250 per cent growth in Q4 net profit.
360 One Wam, formerly known as IIFL Wealth Management, reported 253 per cent surge in Q4FY26 net profit to ₹248.46 crore as against ₹70.41 crore posted in Q4FY25. Groww's Q4 net soared 116 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹541.36 crore, and Angel One reported 95 per cent growth in profit at ₹351.50 crore.
Meanwhile, on the stock exchanges, Angel One stock has surged 12 per cent thus far in May, and 360 One has gained 9.7 per cent. Groww, however, has declined 11.6 per cent in the same period.
On Monday, Angel One and 360 One Wam rose 2 per cent each, while Groww gained 1 per cent.
Given this background, here's a technical check on these 3 stock charts by Virat Jagad, Sr. Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza.
Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww)
Current Market Price: ₹190
Virat Jagad, Sr. technical research analyst at Bonanza believes that Groww stock
is consolidating near a key demand and breakout retest zone around ₹185-192 after a sharp rally, indicating healthy price action.
The analyst flags that the stock is trading above the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average (DEMA) and 100-DEMA, while the 20-DEMA is acting as immediate resistance, suggesting short-term consolidation within a broader bullish structure.
"The Relative Strength Index (RSI) near 48 shows neutral momentum with scope for recovery. Volumes have cooled after recent profit booking, which supports base formation," he explains.
As a trading strategy, Jagad reckons that fresh entry can be considered above ₹192 for targets of ₹210 and ₹225 with stop loss at ₹182. For existing shareholders, he recommends a trailing stop loss near ₹180 levels.
360 One Wam
Current Market Price: ₹1,135
360 ONE WAM stock
has given a strong breakout above the crucial resistance zone near ₹1,125–1,130, supported by a steady higher high–higher low formation and improving momentum, says Jagad.
The analyst highlights that the stock is trading above all major EMAs, indicating a sustained bullish trend, while the rising trendline support reflects continued buying interest at lower levels.
Jagad reckons that traders may consider to the buy the stock at current levels, and add on dips near ₹1,110–₹1,115 zone; below which he sees support placed near ₹1,080. On the upside, the analyst expects 360 One Wam stock to potentially move toward ₹1,175 followed by ₹1,220 in the near term.
Angel One
Current Market Price: ₹345
Angel One Share
has given a decisive breakout above its long-term descending trendline around ₹320, supported by strong bullish candles and rising volumes, indicating fresh momentum on the daily chart, notes the analyst from Bonanza.
"The stock is trading well above its short and medium-term moving averages, reflecting a strong uptrend structure. RSI near 69 suggests bullish strength, though slightly overheated in the near term, which may lead to brief consolidation before the next move," explains Jagad.
The analyst sees immediate support for Angel One at ₹320 and ₹295 levels, while resistance is around ₹355 and ₹390 levels. He reckons that as long as the stock sustains above ₹320, the overall bias shall remain positive, and dips may continue to attract buying interest for higher targets ahead. Disclaimer: The views expressed by the brokerage/ analyst in this article are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.