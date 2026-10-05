Angel One sees Nifty support at 22,200-22,000; identifies 3 bullish stocks

Stocks to buy today by Angel One: Hitesh Rathi is bullish on GE Vernova, Cyient and Graphite India. He flags 22,200-22,000 as all-important support band, and hurdle at 22,550-22,600 for Nifty.

Nifty outlook, 3 stock ideas for today by Hitesh Rathi of Angel One.