Angel One share price movement

Share price of Angel One hit a 52-week high of ₹382.85, soaring 7 per cent on the BSE in Friday’s intraday deals amid heavy volume in an otherwise weak market. Analysts attribute the buying interest at the counter to expectations of a potential recovery in orders alongside growth in the margin trading facility (MTF) book. The stock quoted close to its record high of ₹390.04 touched on January 9, 2024.

At 02:20 PM, Angel One was quoting 6 per cent higher at ₹379.90, compared to a 0.85 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volume at the counter jumped over two-fold with a combined 31.03 million shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE.

In the past month, the stock price of the stock broking & allied services company surged 32 per cent against a 13.6 per cent rally in the BSE Sensex. Further, thus far in the calendar year 2026, Angel One’s market price zoomed 61 per cent compared to a 2 per cent decline in the benchmark index. About Angel One, Q1 results ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Shriram Fin, Bajaj Auto lead 800-pt loss in Sensex; Nifty below 25,700 Angel One is one of India’s leading FinTech platforms, transforming how millions invest and build wealth. With a user base of over 40 million, the company offers a wide range of digital-first solutions across broking, credit mutual fund, advisory, wealth and asset management (AMC) and distribution of third-party financial products.

With a sharp focus on scalable tech, Angel One integrates AI, machine learning and data-driven intelligence to deepen client engagement and retention. The company’s flagship Super App and developer-focused SmartAPI - an open API platform for traders—and Smart Money - a comprehensive investor education platform—are designed to serve users who are mobile-first, data-savvy and growth-driven, the brokerage said in a press release. Angel One's average MTF book grew 21.4 per cent to ₹7,450 crore in September 2026 from ₹6,140 crore in June 2026. Management said the MTF book continues to grow well and remains an important contributor to interest income, as it reached a record period-end high of ₹8,200 crore in Q2FY27.

India is witnessing one of the largest wealth creation opportunities in its history, and technology is making financial services more accessible than ever before. Angel One’s management believes the next decade will belong to platforms that combine innovation, trust and execution at scale. Angel One is evolving into an AI-powered financial platform designed to serve clients across trading and investing, wealth, credit and global markets. With strong foundations, multiple growth engines and a relentless focus on client outcomes, the management is confident in the company’s ability to create enduring value while contributing meaningfully to India's financial future. Management sees significant potential in credit distribution. Angel is building this vertical in a disciplined manner with a long-term focus, particularly as it is in an early stage. Currently, only a small fraction of Angel’s client base accesses credit through the platform, which represents a major opportunity, given that these clients already avail over INR 1trn in personal loans annually from the broader market, the release stated.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services view on Capital Market India's MTF book has grown over 5x from ₹28,200 crore in April 2022 to ₹1.5 trillion in November 2026, driven by regulatory tightening in derivatives, rising retail participation and increasing broker focus on revenue diversification. Future & Option (F&O) restrictions like peak-margin requirements, higher contract sizes, fewer weekly expiries and increased securities transaction tax (STT); have encouraged retail investors to shift towards leveraged cash-market products. Nearly half the MTF book is deployed in non-F&O stocks, where MTF remains the primary avenue for overnight leveraged exposure. Large discount brokers such as Groww, Zerodha and Angel One are scaling their MTF offerings to diversify beyond transaction-linked broking income, gaining share from bank-backed brokers. Access to low-cost funding, balance-sheet strength and funded client penetration will increasingly drive competitive positioning, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said in its capital market sector report.