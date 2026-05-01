Angel One to Triveni Turbine: Smallcap index pulls ahead of Nifty 50

The contrasting performance of the Nifty 50 and the Smallcap index suggests that investors expect only marginal or no impact on smaller companies from the supply chain disruptions caused by the West Asia conflict, while largecap companies are expected to see relatively higher earnings and financial headwinds. This also means that foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) — who largely invest in largecaps — are more cautious about India Inc’s growth prospects compared to domestic investors that have big exposure to smallcap stocks.

As a result, the smallcap valuation is now higher than a year ago unlike Nifty 50 that has seen a valuation de-rating. The Nifty Smallcap 100 index is now trading at a trailing P/E multiple of 30.4x. This is higher than the P/E of 29.5x a year ago. In comparison, the Nifty 50 earnings multiple has declined to 20.9x on Thursday from 21.9x a year ago. The Smallcap index valuation premium over Nifty is also at the highest level since November last year. This does not seem to be sustainable and raises the risk of a correction in smallcap space if the macroeconomic headwinds worsens from here on.