Angle One hits 52-wk high, up 13% in 3 days; should you buy, hold or sell?

Angle One share price

Share price of Angel One hit a 52-week high of ₹342.35, surging 5.4 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade.

In the past three trading days, the market price of the stock broking & allied services company has rallied 13 per cent. It surpassed its previous high of ₹335 touched on May 8, 2026. The stock hit a record high of ₹390.04 on January 9, 2024.

Thus far in the calendar year 2026, Angle One has outperformed the market by soaring 45 per cent, as against 11.5 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex.

At 10:59 AM; Angle One was quoting 5.2 per cent higher at ₹341.65, as compared to 0.13 per cent gain in the benchmark index. Angle One – Q4 financial performance Despite one lesser trading day during the January to March 2026 quarter (Q4FY26) , orders executed on the platform increased by 13.3 per cent sequentially to 431 million, reflecting strong client participation and improving trading intensity. This translated into gross income growth of 9.7 per cent quarter-on-quarter to ₹1,470 crore, while net income increased by 10.4 per cent sequentially to ₹1,130 crore. The growth during the quarter was primarily driven by core broking franchise with the share of broking revenue increasing to 60.7 per cent of total gross income, highlighting improving trading activity across segments, Angle One’s management said in the Q4 earnings conference call/

Within broking, the company witnessed strong momentum in the commodities segment supported by a healthy rally in bullion and energy commodities, with commodity broking income growing 15.8 per cent sequentially. Similarly, F&O revenues increased by 16.1 per cent quarter-on-quarter, benefiting from elevated market activity and volatility during the quarter, while the cash segment registered 4.6 per cent sequential growth, the management said. Angle One’s reported EBDAT margin expanded by 227 basis points sequentially to 41.7 per cent. Importantly, adjusting for one-time items and IPL-related spend, normalized EBDAT margin improved by 498 basis points sequentially to 44.4 per cent, reinforcing the scalability and operating leverage embedded in the platform. This strong operational performance translated into profit after tax for the quarter increasing by 19.2 per cent sequentially to ₹320 crore.

Angle One – outlook “From a regulatory standpoint, the recent Reserve Bank of India (RBI) directions relating to banks' capital market exposures are expected to have limited operational impact on us given our existing funding structures and collateral framework,” Angle One said. While intraday credit availability from banks may tighten, leading to higher deployment of bank guarantees, the broader funding ecosystem remains diversified with continued access to funds from NBFCs, NCDs and other money market instruments like CPs, the company said. Meanwhile, the Triple Multiplier Effect — the powerful convergence of rising High Networth Individual (HNI) participation, asset appreciation and incremental income-led savings, fuels the compelling long-term outlook for wealth management in India. Financialisation of savings continues to accelerate, and investor behavior is undergoing a structural shift toward portfolio-led, goal-oriented investing.

Beyond large cities, Angle One in FY26 annual report said that the company sees growing momentum in Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets, where affluent investors are increasingly transitioning toward financial assets. The company’s near-term priorities remain clear – strengthen brand-led growth, deepen global investment capabilities and scale productivity through technology, it added. Motilal Oswal Financial Services see more upside in stock price Strong sequential growth was observed in Q4FY26, driven by increased market volatility that boosted F&O activity and a continued surge in commodity activity, while cash activity remained flat. A one-time ESOP reversal in employee expenses was offset by a one-off client reimbursement in administrative expenses; excluding these items, the company's profitability would have been higher, analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services in the Q4 result update.