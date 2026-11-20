Anthropic's much-hyped arrival on Wall Street fizzled out on Friday, as a dramatic unravelling of the AI trade showed that even a blockbuster listing could not shake the gloom hanging over the sector.

Widely seen as a proxy for the AI trade, Anthropic's listing had been viewed as a potential boost for an industry struggling to regain its footing after a turbulent stretch.

But the stock was last trading at $88.24, about 9 per cent below Thursday's close, while losses across other technology heavyweights suggested the IPO had done little to reverse the broader selloff.

"Investors still believe in AI but are becoming more selective about what they will pay for that growth," said David Miller, chief investment officer at Catalyst Funds.

Among the Magnificent Seven stocks, Nvidia and Meta Platforms fell more than 3 per cent each, while Amazon and Microsoft dropped 2 per cent and 1 per cent, respectively. Chip stocks also slid, with AMD and Sandisk down over 6 per cent each and Intel losing more than 3 per cent. The focus now shifts to a potential OpenAI listing, which would be another major test of investors' appetite for AI stocks. OpenAI has indicated it may go public next year. Despite a pipeline of high-profile AI and infrastructure companies, many have pushed their IPO plans to 2027. PATIENCE MAY PAY Anthropic's stock could find support later in the year. London-based index rebalance analytics firm Intropic estimates index-tracking funds could account for purchases of up to 30 per cent of Anthropic's shares by year-end.

Near-term volatility, however, could persist as the initial euphoria around the listing fades and investors assess whether a valuation of about 40 times sales over the past 12 months can be sustained. "We favour patience on Anthropic and recommend evaluating the company as it reports public results," said Kaush Amin, head of private market investing at US Bank Asset Management, adding that the current valuation "assumes years of rapid growth." The debut has also done little to ease broader concerns about the health of the AI trade. Wall Street's main indices ended sharply lower on Thursday, while futures pointed to further declines on Friday.

PARALLELS WITH SPACEX Anthropic's IPO has drawn parallels with Elon Musk's SpaceX, which went public in June after the second-biggest IPO on record. Anthropic raised $93.5 billion in its IPO after underwriters exercised an option to buy additional shares, surpassing SpaceX's $85.7 billion haul to become the biggest listing on record. While the companies have different business models, some investors have pointed to SpaceX's sharp swings in the weeks after its debut as a reason for caution over buying Anthropic immediately after its listing. "There's going to be some volatility like we had with SpaceX. A lot of people are going to have FOMO. I don't think there's any need to get on it on the first trade," said Rob Hackel, CEO of financial advisory and brokerage firm RF Lafferty & Co.