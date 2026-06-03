Apar Industries rallies 6%, hits new high in weak market; here's why

Apar Industries share price

Share price of Apar Industries hit a new high of ₹14,080, surging 5 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day deals in an otherwise weak market owing to a healthy business outlook. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 1.1 per cent at 73,821 at 09:41 AM.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates The stock surpassed its previous high of ₹13,590 touched on May 27, 2026. In the past two trading days, it has rallied 10 per cent. Thus far in the calendar year 2026, Apar Industries outperformed the market by surging 67 per cent, as compared to 13.4 per cent fall in the BSE Sensex.

Apar Industries Q4, FY26 results Apar posted its highest-ever annual revenue and profits. For the financial year 2025-26 (FY26), the company posted historically high revenue, growing at 23.3 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to reach at ₹22,902 crore. EBITDA grew 23.0 per cent YoY to ₹2,067 crore at EBITDA margin of 9.0 per cent. Profit after tax jumped 19 per cent YoY at ₹977 crore For the January to March 2026 quarter (Q4FY26), revenues came in at ₹6,603 crore up 26.7 per cent YoY, driven by sustained domestic business performance, improved product mix, higher realisation and growth in the US business. Domestic revenue was up 33.6 per cent over Q4FY25.

Despite geopolitical upheaval during the year, the company reported strong earnings in Q4FY26. With the massive decadal opportunity seen in an electricity demand, the management is optimistic on creating shareholder value year-on-year. Apar is a global energy infrastructure solutions provider delivering technologies that enable the efficient generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. Its portfolio spans conductors, cables, transformer oils and EPC services across the power value chain. Apar is the world's largest global aluminium and alloy conductor manufacturer. The company is India's largest exporter and producer of speciality and renewable cables. It is India's largest and the world's 3rd largest transformer oils manufacturer. Apar Industries is first and the only Indian company to provide end-to-end solutions in copper and fibre hybrid cables.

Apar Industries – outlook Governments are allocating investments in building extensive road networks for freight transportation, ports, tunnels, airports and commercial buildings. There is a steady growth in personal mobility (including intercity), road freight transportation over longer distances with shorter turnaround time. Increased manufacturing opportunities in India- capacity increase, higher speed, more automation all leading to higher volume of lubricant and higher value for performance and protection of more sophisticated equipment's. The agriculture mechanization – tractors, farming equipment being driven by agriculture productivity, the company said. Apar is offering complete range of specialised cables that goes into infrastructure equipment and infrastructure building. It is one of the largest suppliers of lubricant for tractor manufacturers and farming equipment's in India – oil immersed brakes, universal engine and transmission oils, and other lubricants, the company said in corporate presentation.