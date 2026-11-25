APL Apollo Tubes shares slumped even further on Wednesday, crashing another 15 per cent following a 22 per cent fall recorded on Friday.

The sustained pressure on the stock is on the heels of the Tata Steel deal, which involves divestment of the Tata group company's tubes business into the company. The steel maker is also set to acquire a majority stake in APL Apollo Tubes.

From Friday’s close (before the deal was announced) to Wednesday’s low the company’s share price is down 29.13 per cent. Meanwhile, Tata Steel’s stock is down 10.67 per cent in the same period.

Both the stocks are seeing a decline as, under the transaction, APL Apollo will first acquire Tata Steel’s tubes and colour-coated businesses for ₹28,000 crore, funded through borrowings. In the second leg, Tata Steel will acquire majority control of the enlarged APL Apollo Tubes for around ₹32,267 crore by purchasing shares from the promoters and making an open offer to minority shareholders.

The first leg is likely to add about ₹28,000 crore to APL Apollo’s debt, while Tata Steel’s liabilities are expected to rise by around ₹4,200 crore. If APL Apollo becomes a subsidiary following the transaction, its borrowings will also be reflected in Tata Steel’s consolidated debt. Tata Steel reported consolidated gross debt of ₹1.02 trillion at the end of September. Vipin Kumar, AVP Research at Globe Capital Market, said that APL Apollo nosedived on Monday and continuing its decline on Wednesday following the details of its deal with Tata Steel. “Going ahead, the sustainable support zone is placed around ₹1,280–1,260 (spot), and we will review the situation as the stock approaches these levels,” he added.