Assuming regulatory clearances and positive votes by shareholders, etc., Tata Steel acquires 26.4 per cent stake from APL Apollo promoters for ₹2,100 per share, following up with an open offer for an additional 26 per cent at ₹2,301.4 per share. Management plans to retain ₹10,000 crore as debt on APL Apollo and equitise/capitalise ₹18,000 crore through different instruments in tranches, with the first tranche to be released within 12 months of closing the deal. Tata Steel will complete the deal with the promoters in three tranches, with 9.91 per cent through an on-market block deal, 11.9 per cent through an off-market transfer, and the remainder 4.57 per cent on or before Mar 31, 2028. On full acceptance of the open offer, the Tata Steel stake would reach 52.4 per cent.