Shares of APL Apollo Tubes rose as much as 4.2 per cent in early trade on Friday after the likelihood that the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) may examine the structure of its proposed deal with Tata Steel over concerns around minority shareholder interests and the applicability of related-party transaction rules.

The current price rally comes after a near 30 per cent share price crash that the counter saw earlier this week following the deal announcement with Tata Steel.

The company’s counter at 10:20 AM was trading 3.3 per cent higher at ₹1,531 per share on NSE. In comparison, Nifty 50 was down 0.20 per cent at 25,605.35. In intraday trade, the stock gained 4.2 per cent to touch the day's high at ₹1,544 per share.

Vipin Kumar, AVP research at Globe Capital Market, said that APL Apollo nosedived following its deal with Tata Steel. Going ahead, the sustainable support zone is placed around ₹1,280–1,260 spot levels. “Sustained trading above 1560 spot could lead to a recovery towards ₹1,650-1,660 spot levels in the short term,” he said. The market regulator is weighing whether the various legs of the transaction should be assessed together under the RPT framework, including APL Apollo’s acquisition of Tata Steel’s tubes and colour-coated steel businesses, Tata Steel’s purchase of the promoters’ stake in APL Apollo, and the contract-manufacturing arrangement with promoter-linked SG Spectra.