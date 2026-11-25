APL Apollo Tubes shares plunged over 30 per cent in the past two trading sessions, hitting a fresh 52-week low of ₹1,342.20 on Wednesday before recovering to close at ₹1,476. Tata Steel, meanwhile, has declined 10.5 per cent since Friday, falling 2.3 per cent to ₹159.3 on Wednesday. Call writers are betting that the stock will not cross ₹170.

Under the proposed transaction, APL Apollo will acquire Tata Steel’s tubes and metal and coated steel businesses for ₹28,000 crore. Separately, Tata Steel will acquire a 26.38 per cent stake in APL Apollo from the promoter group at ₹2,100 per share, followed by an open offer for an additional 26 per cent at ₹2,301.4 per share.

This way promoter can get a better price for himself in return for committing his company to an unfavourable transaction,” Sameer Arora said on X, the social media platform on November 23 after the deal was not appreciated by the street.

“Can a promoter commit his company to a significant transaction while simultaneously selling all his shares at the same time?

Concerns over the financial burden on APL Apollo, coupled with uncertainty over shareholder approval and the potential impact on valuations, have weighed on sentiment towards both stocks. This has wiped out a combined ₹45,608 crore in market capitalisation from the two companies since November 19.

The derivatives market gave the first signals of a shift in sentiment.

Traders piled into APL Apollo Tubes call options three days before the first media report on the deal emerged. A similar build-up was not seen in Tata Steel options.

Initially, the market was upbeat about the stock. However, just before the announcement, sentiment in the derivatives market shifted from bullish to bearish. Call volumes in APL Apollo surged 25-fold on November 16, with 112,511 contracts traded, compared with 4,600 contracts in early November. Subsequently, the bearish bets turned more aggressive.