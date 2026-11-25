The derivatives market gave the first signals of a shift in sentiment.
Traders piled into APL Apollo Tubes call options three days before the first media report on the deal emerged. A similar build-up was not seen in Tata Steel options.
Initially, the market was upbeat about the stock. However, just before the announcement, sentiment in the derivatives market shifted from bullish to bearish. Call volumes in APL Apollo surged 25-fold on November 16, with 112,511 contracts traded, compared with 4,600 contracts in early November. Subsequently, the bearish bets turned more aggressive.
The November 2,300 call alone saw 35,472 contracts traded, while open interest in the option nearly doubled. The stock hit a 52-week high of ₹2,312.30 during the session, pushing the premium on that call from ₹27.75 to ₹58.5 before it closed at ₹19.7. In the cash market, 1.85 million shares changed hands, 6x the volume recorded at the start of the month. The company made no exchange filings that day.