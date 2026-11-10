Apollo Hospitals stock supported by expansion, value unlocking triggers

The country’s largest listed hospital chain, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, delivered a strong performance in the September quarter (Q2FY27), supported by higher patient volumes and a better case mix.

Its operating performance was also robust, with the company managing to maintain margins despite adding new beds.

Apollo is aggressively expanding capacity and expects to increase its overall bed count by around 60 per cent over the next five years.

For the pharmacy business, apart from sustaining and improving financial performance from the current breakeven level, the proposed listing could emerge as an important trigger. There is also potential for value unlocking in the health and lifestyle and diagnostics businesses over time.

Most brokerages remain positive on the hospital major’s growth trajectory. At the current market price of ₹8,538, the stock, which has gained around 10 per cent over the past year, is trading at 37-38 times estimated FY28 earnings. Apollo Hospitals’ consolidated revenue grew 23 per cent year-on-year in Q2FY27. Hospital and pharmacy revenues rose 23 per cent each, while Apollo Health and Lifestyle Ltd (AHLL) posted 20 per cent growth. Operating profit increased 29 per cent year-on-year, though higher staff costs, which rose 17 per cent, and selling, general and administrative expenses, which increased 24 per cent, limited margin expansion. The operating margin improved 70 basis points year-on-year to 15.6 per cent.

Hospitals remained the most profitable segment, with a margin of 24 per cent, although this was down 60 basis points from a year earlier. HealthCo, which includes the pharmacy business and omnichannel digital healthcare platform Apollo 24/7, saw margins expand 174 basis points, while AHLL margins improved 480 basis points. In the hospital business, average revenue per operating bed increased 8 per cent year-on-year. Occupancy improved to 73 per cent from 69 per cent in the year-ago quarter. Inpatient volumes rose 14 per cent year-on-year, while the average length of stay improved to just over three days. Going ahead, Apollo plans to add around 6,000 beds between FY27 and FY31, on a base of about 10,000 beds.

The next major addition is expected to be 500 beds at its Gurugram facility in Q4FY27. Choice Institutional Equities expects the growth outlook to remain strong, driven by hospital capacity expansion through FY29, diagnostics growth supported by a 17 per cent increase in business, and pharmacy expansion through retail growth and targeted digital order growth of 20-30 per cent. Deepika Murarka and Stuti Bagadia of the brokerage said improving occupancy, higher clinical complexity, cross-selling, better unit economics and online-offline synergies are expected to support sustained revenue growth, operating leverage and margin expansion. The brokerage has an ‘Add’ rating on the stock with a target price of ₹9,600.

In the HealthCo business, revenue growth remained strong at 23.5 per cent, while operating profit margin improved 90 basis points year-on-year, excluding Apollo 24/7. Losses at Apollo 24/7 are declining and the business has reached breakeven at the operating level. The ongoing scheme of arrangement with promoter entities and the separate listing process are under way, with the digital platform expected to be listed towards the end of FY27. Elara Securities said improvement in Apollo HealthCo continued, helped by margin expansion in the legacy business and lower Apollo 24/7 expenses. The health and lifestyle vertical also delivered healthy growth, adjusted for the divestment of Cradle, led by strong momentum in diagnostics and specialty care.