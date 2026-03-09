Apollo Pipes stock soars 19% on heavy volumes in weak market; here's why

Shares of Apollo Pipes, a manufacturer of PVC Pipe & Fittings, rose up to 19 per cent to ₹416.90 on the NSE on Monday, March 9, in the intraday session amid heavy volumes in an otherwise subdued market. The stock price has surged over 65 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹252.16 touched on January 21, 2026.

A total of 17.15 million equity shares of Apollo Pipes, valued at approximately ₹650 crore, changed hands on the BSE and NSE during the session. The stock had hit a 52-week high of ₹494.95 on May 27, 2025.

At 02:50 PM, the stock was trading at ₹398.30 on the NSE, up 13.77 per cent from the previous session's close of ₹350.10. In comparison, the NSE Nifty50 was down 438.75 points or 1.79 per cent at 24,011.70 levels.

Last week, the company's board of directors approved the appointment of Parag Dadeech as Chief Operating Officer (COO) with effect from March 02, 2026. Apollo Pipes Q3 results In the October-December quarter of fiscal 2026 (Q3FY26), the company reported a net loss of ₹4.8 crore, compared to a net profit of ₹6.4 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. The company's revenue declined around 20 per cent to ₹247.2 crore from ₹308 crore in the year-ago period. The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) slipped to ₹12 crore from ₹23.3 crore in the year-ago quarter. Ebitda margin narrowed by over 300 basis points to 4.9 per cent from 7.6 per cent.