Apollo Tyres, Kaynes, Tata Capital, United Breweries hit 52-week lows

Share prices of Apollo Tyres, Kaynes Technology India (Kaynes), Tata Capital, United Breweries (UBL) and Jyoti CNC Automation hit their respective 52-week lows on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade.

Among individual stocks, Kaynes hit a 52-week low at ₹3,030.05, falling 2 per cent in intra-day deals. The stock was quoting lower for the fifth straight day, plunging 27 per cent during the period, after the company reported weaker-than-expected March 2026 quarter (Q4FY26) earnings led by softer execution across key segments, particularly automotive and industrials. The stock has corrected 61 per cent from its 52-week high of ₹7,705 touched on October 7, 2025.

Near-term top line performance did not fully meet market expectations, primarily due to geopolitical disruption, especially the West Asia conflict, which led to last-minute customer deferment, supply chain delays and product timing shift. Similar to the earlier Russia-Ukraine situation, these events created temporary uncertainty in execution timelines, even though the underlying demand environment remained strong, Kaynes’ management said in the Q4 earnings conference call. “Since our revenues are closely linked to customer project readiness and approval cycles, some revenue recognition has shifted despite the orders remaining valid and executable. While these factors have had a temporary impact on near-term revenue timing,” the management said.

The company has not seen a structural deterioration in demand, order book quality or customer relevance. “Our order book remains healthy, diversified, and non cancelable in nature, and we continue to see strong engagement across multiple strategic sectors,” the management said. Meanwhile, share price of Tata Capital slipped 2 per cent to ₹297.85, its lowest level since listing on October 13, 2025. Currently, the stock of Tata Group non banking financial company (NBFC) is trading 9 per cent below its issue price of ₹326 per share. It had hit a 52-week high of ₹367.65 on January 20, 2026. The stock has fallen below its previous low of ₹300.30 touched on April 2, 2026.

Tata Capital represents a well-diversified NBFC franchise backed by strong parentage from Tata Sons, a broad product suite, extensive distribution, and a CRISIL AAA credit rating. While profitability metrics currently trail leading peers, analysts at Systematix Shares and Stocks (India) expect operating leverage, NIM expansion, and lower credit costs to drive a gradual improvement in ROAs. The brokerage firm retained a 'BUY' rating and a target price of ₹400, valuing the company at 2.7x FY28E P/ABV. “Recent investor interactions have raised concerns around whether the erstwhile Tata Motors Finance (TMF) franchise continues to operate as a quasi-captive financier post its merger into Tata Capital, potentially implying elevated asset quality risks and structurally weaker profitability in future,” analysts said in the company update.

“However, our latest channel checks across dealers and fleet operators in Mumbai, Thane and Navi-Mumbai indicate a materially different picture. Feedback suggests the company is currently prioritizing pricing discipline, underwriting quality, and operational integration over aggressive market share expansion. Higher lending rates, lower dealer incentives, and moderated disbursement growth together reinforce our view that the merged franchise is presently operating with a far more calibrated and profitability-focused approach rather than pursuing volume growth at any cost,” the brokerage firm said. In analysts’ view, this transition toward tighter underwriting and controlled growth bodes well for the medium-term earnings outlook, particularly from a future credit cost perspective.

Meanwhile, share price of Apollo Tyres dipped 2 per cent to ₹365.35 on the BSE in intra-day trade. In the past one month, the stock price of tyre company has slipped 17 per cent, as compared to 4.2 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. Apollo Tyres in the Q4 earnings conference call said, growth across all product categories has been very encouraging, placing the company firmly in line with and in some segments ahead of the market performance. In Europe Operations, the company witnessed a slow, low single-digit growth in volumes. Growth in certain international markets was impacted by the geopolitical developments in West Asia, which continue to create significant uncertainty and add volatility to raw materials, to energy and to logistics costs, the management said.