Apparel retailers back on growth track on strong Q4FY26 recovery

JM Financial Research pointed out that apparel is witnessing a broad-based recovery — particularly in value fashion — following a dismal Q3 impacted by the festival shift to Q2. But the brokerage expects a weakness in the ethnic segment. Most apparel retailers had reported a fall in volumes and same store sales or reported sub-2 per cent growth in Q3. Barring Go Fashion, most players are expected to report a mid-single digit growth or higher on average in Q4. Go Fashion reported a 4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline in revenues in the March quarter, due to continued weakness in the large store format segment.